Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Debbie From Arlington Heights

Debbie from Arlington Heights got a trick question about Taylor Swift RIGHT, while Roman got the same question WRONG!
Was that enough to gain the victory in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge?
Email Mornings@US99.com for your chance to play!
- Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney say they’ve caught the acting bug and are happy to explore projects outside of just country music. What group do the three make up? (Rascal Flatts)
- This “Losing Sleep” singer is headed out on tour and will be doing a show at the Sears Center in Hoffman Estates in January alongside LANCo and Kane Brown. Who is he? (Chris Young)
- Alicia Keys announced that she’s returning as a judge for season 14 of The Voice. She’ll join Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and this winner of the first season of American Idol. Who is it? (Kelly Clarkson)
- You may want to look at the hands of Chris Lucas and Preston Brust to see if they actually have “A Ring On Every Finger.” What group do they make up? (LoCash)
- Taylor Swift now has her own app called The Swift Life which gives her fans access to anything and everything Taylor Swift. What is Taylor’s real name? (Taylor Swift)