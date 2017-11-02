WATCH: Channing Tatum, PINK & Jimmy Kimmel Eat Their Kids Halloween Candy

Filed Under: Channing Tatum, Jimmy Kimmel, pink
Credit: Jimmy Kimmel

It’s that time of the year – Jimmy Kimmel is pranking innocent children.

Every year, the talk show host asks parents to pull the ultimate stunt on their kids by telling them that they ate their halloween candy.

The trick has caught on with some celebrity parents as well, specifically PINK and Channing Tatum.

Tatum, who filled in as host for the Halloween episode of Jimmy Kimmel’s Live, shared this video of him pranking his four-year-old daughter Everly.

Eventually, Tatum couldn’t stand seeing his baby girl heartbroken so he told her that he was just kidding.

“Dad, that’s not funny,” Everly can be heard saying.

“You’re right—that really was not funny. I’m so sorry baby,” the guest host said after airing the clip. “I hope you forgive me someday for that.”
Kimmel’s daughter took it a little better stating,  “What? I still have one. Don’t worry.”
But after Kimmel began talking about all the various candies he devoured, three-year-old Jane admitted she was “sad.”

Tatum also interviewed pop star P!NK, who said that savvy six-year-old knew better than to believe her lying parents.
“Give me my candy,” she said throwing her bag at her dad, Carey Hart.
“You promise? You don’t do you?” she said. “So, I don’t believe you.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live