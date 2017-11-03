Kelsea Ballerini: ‘I Was Voted Most Likely To Be Famous In High School!’

Sometime predictions do come true!

Kelsea Ballerini talked to Stylz and Roman this morning and told them that she was voted “most likely to be famous” when she was in high school!

Ballerini says that between the CMA Awards and her upcoming marriage to Morgan Evans, she’s in a really good season of life right now.

Speaking of awards shows, Stylz and Roman wanted to know if the first person she’d thank when she wins her next award will be her fiancee!

Since this is her second year, Kelsea’s the veteran on this year’s Stars and Strings lineup, so will she be anding out advice to the “newbies” on this year’s lineup?

Stylz and Roman also talked about what Kelsea was like in high school, the clique she ran with and more!

Ballerini’s new album “Unapologetically” comes out today.