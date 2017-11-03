Our favorite country-dad moments

By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under: artists, Charles Kelley, children, Chris Janson, country artists, country dads, dad, Dads, Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Family, Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Keith Urban, Kids, Lady Antebellum, Lee Brice, Luke Bryan, mini me, Shay Mooney, Thomas Rhett, Tim Mcgraw, william michael morgan
Instagram/@laur_akins

We’re totally biased but… you have to admit, the country community has some amazing dads!! Here’s a collection of some of our favorite moments!!

Thomas Rhett


Thomas Rhett and his daughters Willa Gray & Ada James on their first Halloween together as a complete family!

Let’s not forget he’s a new dad & still has some things to learn… “dad lessons”

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney


How. CUTE!!!!

Tim McGraw


Such a beautiful family!!


Justin Moore


He’s got 3 little girls & an adorable baby son — did we mention the horse dog too?!

Jake Owen


Jake melts our hearts with his beautiful posts about his daughter, Pearl! #NeverLetHerDown

Darius Rucker


How adorable is his family?!?!?!

Jason Aldean


He’s got two girls and a son on the way!! More memories on the way for Jason!

Luke Bryan


Quality dad time!

Lee Brice


So. SWEET!!!

Dierks Bentley


There’s no better feeling knowing your dad is watching you play!

Keith Urban


It doesn’t get cuter than this!!!

Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley


Twinsies!!

Chris Janson


Dancing with daddy!

William Michael Morgan


William’s daughter Presley is as cute as can be reppin’ her daddy!

More from Kimmie Caruba
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live