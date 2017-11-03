Our favorite country-dad moments

We’re totally biased but… you have to admit, the country community has some amazing dads!! Here’s a collection of some of our favorite moments!!

Thomas Rhett



Thomas Rhett and his daughters Willa Gray & Ada James on their first Halloween together as a complete family!Let’s not forget he’s a new dad & still has some things to learn… “dad lessons”

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney



How. CUTE!!!!

Tim McGraw



Such a beautiful family!!

Justin Moore



He’s got 3 little girls & an adorable baby son — did we mention the horse dog too?!

Jake Owen



Jake melts our hearts with his beautiful posts about his daughter, Pearl! #NeverLetHerDown

Darius Rucker



How adorable is his family?!?!?!

Jason Aldean



He’s got two girls and a son on the way!! More memories on the way for Jason!

Luke Bryan



Quality dad time!

Lee Brice



So. SWEET!!!

Dierks Bentley



There’s no better feeling knowing your dad is watching you play!

Keith Urban



It doesn’t get cuter than this!!!

Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley



Twinsies!!

Chris Janson



Dancing with daddy!

William Michael Morgan



William’s daughter Presley is as cute as can be reppin’ her daddy!