Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Cassie from Portage

It’s the Friday edition of Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!
Did Roman head into the weekend with a win or did Cassie from Portage hand him a loss?
Mornings@US99.com for your way to enroll into college for your chance!
Today’s questions and answers:
- This singer revealed in a recent interview that he tried yoga for the first time the other day….but joked that no…he wasn’t wearing yoga pants when he did it. Who is he? (Darius Rucker)
- Sam Hunt says that he won’t be shaving this anytime soon because his wife is a fan. What is he talking about? (His beard)
- Reid Perry had to have an emergency appendectomy and chronicled the whole thing on Instagram. What band is he a part of? (The Band Perry)
- Kid Rock announced the other day that he WILL NOT be running for Senate. If he had, what state would he have represented? (Michigan)
- This singer just got married to a woman named Hannah Billingsley, who also happens to be the mom of their nine month old son Asher. Who is he? (Shay Mooney)