‘Stars and Strings’ is Here and it’s Bringing Straight Talk

1 Stars and Strings is Here and its Bringing Straight Talk

Straight Talk is a Sponsor of Stars and Strings taking place at the Chicago Theatre
Wednesday, November 15.

Straight Talk will be on-site will be at Veterans Village handing out fin giveaways. Plus, there will be charging stations and Straight Talk will also have a photo booth.

10043 1505926089 starsstringschase Stars and Strings is Here and its Bringing Straight Talk

Straight Talk is also a Sponsor of US*99’s Toast To The Troops starring Kane Brown with special guest Morgan Wallen. The event takes place at Joe’s Bar and features performances by Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Show is free and open to anyone 21+, no tickets required. Straight Talk photo booth will be on–site for attendees to take pictures.

Straight Talk Wireless… Best Phones. Best Network. Best Deal.
toast to the troops 2017 Stars and Strings is Here and its Bringing Straight Talk

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live