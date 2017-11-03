Stylz & Roman Talk To The First Person In Line For The New iPhone X

(Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Would you be willing to spend the night wrapped in a sleeping bag along the banks of the Chicago River for a chance to buy the new iPhone X?

That’s exactly what Chase from the North Side did!

Stylz and Roman talked to him this morning outside of the new Apple store downtown and no matter how hard they tried, he wouldn’t pick up one of those phones for them!

BTW-the new iPhone X costs in the neighborhood of a thousand bucks!

Just what could you buy with that kind of cash?

Stylz and Roman have all the numbers, facts and figures!

