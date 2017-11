Kelsea Ballerina had a hit with her song “Peter Pan” on her last album, so Stylz and Roman decided to find out how many Disney characters she could name in 15 seconds.

Did Jill from Lowell, Indiana come up with more or less Disney characters than Kelsea?

Find out in Stylz and Roman’s 15 Second Frenzy…which Stylz and Roman play every Friday on US99!