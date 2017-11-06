Edgar’s New Trick

By Kimmie Caruba
We’ve known for a long time now that there is something special about Edgar. Not just that his dad is Brett Eldredge… Edgar has proven to be a great wingman on occasion, of course plays the best friend extremely well, tour bus buddy, ears to bounce new music off of, or just someone to have a conversation about the Cubbies with. But Edgar has added more to his vast list of talents in the form of a new trick, that we think should be added to Brett’s on-stage set!!

You have to give it to Edgar, he was way more patient than we’d be able to be!

