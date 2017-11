Granger has been calling fans all week to thank them for his new album, but for one fan in Akron, OH who couldn’t make it to his “pop-up shop” because of work, he pulled a Halloween surprise like no other.

Granger: “Her reaction made this entire album release worth it!”

Can’t wait to see him for US*99 #FirstListen 11/30 at Joe’s Live (buy the album, get a ticket to the show HERE)!