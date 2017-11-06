Here’s How To Fix That Annoying ‘I’ Bug On Your iPhone

By Kasper

An update to iOS has irritated iPhone users trying to type the letter “i”, with the software’s autocorrect feature changing the letter to a capital “A” and a question mark symbol.

The glitch is affecting users of iPhones and iPads, with Apple users taking to social media to complain that a bug in the new iPhone leaves many devices unable to type properly.

Here is what you might have seen when typed the letter “i.”

There luckily is a way to fix it!

The first way to fix the issue is to create a keyboard shortcut.

According to Lifehacker, you need to go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement. Once you’re on the Text Replacement screen, hit the “+” in the upper right-hand corner to add a shortcut. The last step is to type the lowercase “i” in the phrase section and an uppercase “I” in the shortcut box. Hit “save,” and then you’re all set.

For visual learners, this video is very helpful.

More from Kasper
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live