Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Morgan From Lakeview

Roman’s record currently stands at 227-21 in the College of Country Knowledge.
Did Morgan from Lakeview change that?
Today’s questions and answers!
- Brad Paisley and Kane Brown, Maren Morris and Niall Horan and Kelsea Ballerini and Reba McEntire are just some of the duets happening on this awards show that airs November 8th. What show is it? (CMA Awards)
- This bearded singer says that his go to song when he sings karaoke is actually “Man I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain. Who is he? (Luke Combs)
- Marren Morris announced that she’s signed a contract with the Wilhelmina Modeling Agency. Finish this Morris song lyric: I’m a 90’s baby in my 80’s…..WHAT? (Mercedes)
- This singer released a teaser for the music video for song ‘Ready For It” where she’s playing a sexy, semi-nude cyborg. What singer is it? (Taylor Swift)
- Jason Aldean’s released the cover he did of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” and says the money raised will help the victims of the Las Vegas shootings. On what TV show did he perform that song? (SNL)