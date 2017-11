So what is 10,000 For The Troops?

It’s pretty simple.

You write letters for the troops that will be shipped to the men and women serving overseas!

It’s a “thank you” of sorts to those who are giving up so much so we can be free!

Stylz and Roman talked with Chris Miller, who was a veteran that has received letters like these when he was serving, who now works with the USO about just how important this really is!

You can get all the details on how you can get involved right here.