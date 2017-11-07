Dustin Lynch, Cam & Lauren Alaina To Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is getting the country treatment.

The notable event will feature a handful of stars including country acts Sara Evans, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina and Cam.

Other performer who will take to the NYC streets include 98 Degrees, Sabrina Carpenter, Andra Day & Common, Jimmy Fallon & the Roots, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Angelica Hale, Olivia Holt, Nicky Jam, Wyclef Jean, Bravo’s Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, Bebe Rexha, Smokey Robinson and Jojo Siwa.

The Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was first held in 1924, is celebrating 91-years.

“For more than 90 years, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has signaled the start of the holiday season for millions of families. We are thrilled to once again come together as a nation to give this gift of joy and wonder to all,” says Susan Tercero, group vice-president of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Jake Owen, Miranda Lambert and Jennifer Nettles have also represented the country music world in previous years.

Be sure to tune in on Nov. 23!