Justin Moore Shares Live ‘Kinda Don’t Care’ Video

Filed Under: Justin Moore
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Justin Moore has shared the music video for “Kinda Don’t Care.”

The high-energy clip captures Moore in his live element, featuring images of the country star performing in concert.

“I thought, man, this may be kind of a cool video to do live, plus it gets me out of acting,” Moore explained about the new clip (via Sounds Like Nashville). “It’s a shorter day for me, they’re just filming and I don’t even know it.”

The footage for the video was captured at shows in Sacramento CA, Redding, CA and Enumclaw, WA.

Check out the new clip below.

