Kane Brown: ‘I Was A Dork In High School’

Can you picture Kane Brown being a nerd in high school?

He told Stylz and Roman this morning that he was just that, because he had funny teeth and his ears hadn’t grown in yet….

….and look…now he’s a model!

Brown actually went to middle school with Lauren Alaina (who he does the song “What Ifs” with) and says it was her success as a contestant on American Idol that inspired him to follow his dream.

Kane will be in Chicago next week for US99’s Toast To The Troops and says he’s ready for some Chicago Deep Dish Pizza once he does!