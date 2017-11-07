Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Emily From West Chicago

What country star openly admits that he lets his wife pick out his clothes?
Roman got it right, did his opponent, Emily from West Chicago, do the same?
- This singer, known for hits like “The One That Got Away” and “Anywhere with You” is selling his home just outside of Nashville for 1.5 million. Who is he? (Jake Owen)
- This singer admitted to our own Drew Walker that his wife often helps pick out his clothes for him. He recently played a US99 First Listen show at Joe’s Live in Rosemont. Who is he? (Chris Janson)
- Blake Shelton is releasing his own clothing line….which will be called “BS” by Blake Shelton. Speaking of Blake…..his team has won in five of the 12 seasons of this TV show. What show is it? (The Voice)
- This “Southern Comfort Zone” singer sang the National Anthem at Game 2 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Astros. Who is he? (Brad Paisley)
- Lionel Richie gave Luke Bryan piano lessons during some down time of the tapings for the American idol reboot. Richie had a daughter that starred in “The Simple Life” with Paris Hilton. Who is she? (Nicole Richie)