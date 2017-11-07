Stylz & Roman’s 10,000 For The Troops!

US*99 and Stylz & Roman are partnering with the USO of Illinois Great Lakes Naval base to collect holiday greetings for our Troops that cannot make it home for the holidays.

You can help by writing your own “thank you” note wishing the troops a happy holidays, thanking them for keeping us safe or whatever else you’d like to say! Then encourage other people at your office or school, your family and friends to do it too.

Stylz & Roman are working to collect 10,000 For The Troops by Monday, November 20th and there are a few ways you can participate.

Write your card from anywhere and send them directly to the US*99 studios at:

US*99

Attn: Stylz & Roman 10,000 For The Troops

180 N. Stetson Ave

Suite 1000

Chicago, Illinois 60601

Head to one of US*99’s concerts to salute our troops. We’ll have a letter writing station on-site at each of our concerts so you can write one here!

Tuesday, Nov 14, 2017 – 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

US*99 Presents Toast To The Troops with Kane Brown

Joe’s Bar, 940 W. Weed Street in Chicago, IL

Free concert (first come, first serve!)

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 – 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

US*99 presents Stars & Strings at the Chicago Theatre

175 N. State Street in Chicago, IL

(Ticket required for entry)

OR stop out and see US*99 at the following events and leave your cards with the US*99 team:

Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 – 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Dunkin’ Donuts with Doug Stylz

17050 Torrence Ave in Lansing, IL

Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 – 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

US*99 and Tito’s at Stanley’s Kitchen & Tap

1970 N. Lincoln Ave in Chicago, IL

Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 – 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Dunkin’ Donuts with Justin Roman

1169 Dundee Road in Elgin, IL

Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 – 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

US*99 and Bud Light at Saddle Up Saloon Dance Hall

4440 Ogden Ave, Aurora, IL

Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 – 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Dunkin’ Donuts with Doug Stylz

1316 W. Cermak Road, Chicago, IL

Friday, Nov 10, 2017 – 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

US*99 Miller Lite New Country On Tap with Doug Stylz

Fire Water Saloon, 6689 Oliphant Ave, Chicago, IL

(Ticket required)

Friday, Nov 10, 2017 – 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

US*99 Miller Lite Friday Night with Drew Walker

Galvin’s Public House, 5901 W. Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL

Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 – 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

US*99 and Tito’s at Country Club

3462 N. Clark Ave, Chicago, IL

Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 – 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

US*99 and Bud Light at Pinheadz Sports Bar

1211 N. Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL

Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 – 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

US*99 and Bud Light at Firewater Saloon

6689 Oliphant Ave, Chicago, IL

Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 – 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

US*99 and Bud Light at Skooters Roadhouse

700 W. Jefferson Street in Chicago, IL

Monday, Nov 13, 2017 – 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

US*99 and Bud Light at Bull Moose Bar

202 S. Main Street in Sandwich, IL

Thursday, Nov 16, 2017 – 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

US*99 presents Jon Pardi at Joe’s Bar

940 W. Weed Street in Chicago, IL

(Ticket required)