The One Song Blake Shelton Never Wants To Sing Again

Blake Shelton (Maria Ives for Radio.com)

Have you ever wondered what your favorite artists least favorite song is?

Blake Shelton, who is embarking on his 2018 tour to support his new album Texoma Shore, finally revealed his.

In an interview with People, the country stars says that he’d be totally content if he never had to sing “Hillbilly Bone,” a collaboration with Trace Adkins, again.

“I’m gonna say ‘Hillbilly Bone’ because it’s uncomfortable sometimes with kids at the concert,” Shelton says. “You’re singing and you’re looking at a kid and you start talking about ‘Hillbilly Bone’ … it’s uncomfortable.”

In case you aren’t familiar, here’s a chorus from “Hillbilly Bone”:

When you see them pretty little country queens
Man you gotta admit that’s in them jeans
Ain’t nothing wrong, just getting on your
Hillbilly bone-ba-bone-ba-bone-bone

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Shelton will be able to retire the song anytime soon.

Not only has it become a fan-favorite, his upcoming tour  Country Music Freaks Tour features Adkins so the two will be performing it together.

