There’s A Terrifying Update To The ‘Dear David’ Ghost Story (PHOTOS)

Remember a couple months ago when I first blogged about Adam Ellis’ ‘Dear David’ tweets? If you missed that, here is the entire blog. It’s long, but worth it.

In summary, an artist for Buzzfeed started having strange dreams and occurrences that were happening around his apartment. He has been documenting everything on Twitter and called the ghost ‘Dear David.’

So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he’s trying to kill me. (thread) — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Again, you can read all the threads in one place in the blog linked above. It’s pretty chilling stuff. The debate is out there on whether or not this is all real, but if he is making it up, hats off to him because this would be a pretty elaborate lie.

Now that you’re caught up to speed, Adam started tweeting about David again last night. His experiences have been terrifying, but this takes the cake.

It’s been about four months since the first time I dreamed of David. (thread) — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017

This might be long, but stick with me. Last night I dreamed about him again. It was almost exactly the same as the first time I saw him. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017

He was staring right at me, just like the first time. Again, I felt paralyzed & could barely move. But this time, something was different. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017

David glared at me, and I dreaded what I knew was coming. He was going to get out of the chair and come toward me, like before. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017

I thought, “If David is going to kill me, maybe I can at least get evidence on my phone.” I started snapping pictures in the dark. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017

I felt terrified, but I kept taking photos. David limped closer toward me, never taking his eyes off me. Soon I was face to face with him. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017

I tried to writhe away from him, but I could barely move. I stared in horror as he began crawling up onto my bed, still murmuring something. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017

It’s almost routine now. But it was a dream after all, so I got up and went to work, and after a while the stress of the dream melted away. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017

I went into my phone to find a picture from a couple days ago, & saw dozens of pitch black photos in my camera roll. All from last night. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017

Turn up the brightness on your phone or computer for this next part.

It’s better to just show you. Turn up your brightness, because they’re pretty dark. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017

Oh.

My.

This is the one that made my heart drop. pic.twitter.com/twjER4W7qo — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017

God.

So now I’m sitting here on my couch, freaking out. I certainly won’t be able to sleep. I just felt like I needed to get this out. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017

Nope.

No.

Goodbye.Sitting here in the studio like…

Move, dude. Just move.(h/t Alex)