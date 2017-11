I never knew that John Rich (of Big & Rich) had a 4,000 square foot BAR in his house. He does!

Dubbing it “The House That Music Built,” John just gave a tour of “Mt. Richmore” that is pure insanity. The elevator, the guitar pool, the toilet seat guitars … and that Nashville view ?!

From his humble beginnings “growing up in a double-wide in Amarillo, TX” to this, a true American dream.

I want to be there. Now!