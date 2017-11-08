Adam Levine: “You Know What’s Not Soft? Blake Shelton’s Butt”

Funny-woman Ellen DeGeneres is kind of an impractical joker.

During her segment “Ellen in Adam Levine’s Ear,” she mad Adam say a whole bunch of hilarious things to his food delivery driver backstage.

In the on-the-fly skit, Adam told the driver he couldn’t eat any hard foods because he was saving his voice.

At one point, as he’s tasting a noodle, Ellen makes him say: “You know what’s not soft? Blake Shelton’s butt. He has soft lips though.”

So there you have it folks, a little TMI but we always knew Adam and Blake were close. I kid, obviously.

Watch all of Ellen and Adam’s shenanigans in the player above!

