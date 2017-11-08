Christkindlmarket Expanding to The Park at Wrigley

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Schnitzels and Glühwein are headed to Wrigelyville.

Organizer’s of the annual German holiday market have decided to add a third location this year — Christkindlmarket will debut at The Park at Wrigley, the plaza outside Wrigley Field.

The Park opened in April and has seen its fair share of events, including outdoor movies.

Visitors will still be able to buy the signiture mugs but The Park will also higlight local vendors like Taylor Street Soap Co., Candyality and Decadent Flavor.

In addition to the market, The Park will open an 8-000 sqaure foot ice rink on Nov. 24! It is expected to run through Feb. 25, weather permitting.

Both the Naperville location and the Wrigleyville one will open Nov. 24 and run through Dec. 31.

The Daley Plaza Christkindlmarket, which has been a staple in the city for 21-years, will open up shop on Nov. 17 and close Dec. 24!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live