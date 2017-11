It’s one thing to watch your high school step team at the last pep rally of the year, but when the first-year principal walks out in the middle of the routine? (she comes out at the 1:00 mark above)

Loudest roar I’ve heard in months, props to Dr. Mickey Reynolds at Lake Mary High School in Florida!

Asked about the experience, Reynolds said, “My expectation was [the students] would be dying laughing. But I have never heard such cheering. I was so blown away by how much they were cheering!”