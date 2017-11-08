Holy Cow! Walker Hayes & Wife Expecting Baby Number 7

By Drew Walker
Filed Under: boy or girl, large families, pregnancy announcement, Walker Hayes

Fresh off his appearance for us with #MillerLiteNewCountryOnTap last week in Algonquin, Walker Hayes just confirmed that he and his wife Lenny are expecting baby number seven in May 2018!

Already parents to three boys & three girls, Hayes remarked, “We’re so excited that we’re pregnant again. We’re on cloud nine, me and my family.”

Walker also mentioned that his 11-year-old daughter Leila cried at the news because of her excitement. “My kids are losing their minds excited, it was fun to watch!”

How ya feelin’ with the news … boy or girl ?!

More from Drew Walker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live