Holy Cow! Walker Hayes & Wife Expecting Baby Number 7

Fresh off his appearance for us with #MillerLiteNewCountryOnTap last week in Algonquin, Walker Hayes just confirmed that he and his wife Lenny are expecting baby number seven in May 2018!

Already parents to three boys & three girls, Hayes remarked, “We’re so excited that we’re pregnant again. We’re on cloud nine, me and my family.”

Walker also mentioned that his 11-year-old daughter Leila cried at the news because of her excitement. “My kids are losing their minds excited, it was fun to watch!”

How ya feelin’ with the news … boy or girl ?!