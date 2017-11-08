Lee Brice Explains The Story Behind His Song ‘I Don’t Dance’

Did you know that Lee Brice’s song “I Don’t Dance” was originally for an audience of one?

He told Stylz and Roman that he originally wrote the song for his first dance with his wife at their wedding, but it was so good that he had to share it with the world!

Brice released his new self titled album last Friday and says that it’s his most personal album ever.

It should be…he told Stylz and Roman that he spent three years putting it together!

They also discuss how his kids surprised him onstage at a recent show, his favorite songs on the new album and more!