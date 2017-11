Moving tribute from @carrieunderwood and @CountryMusic Association to those lost in Las Vegas on October 1st. Rest in peace… #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/FwhautLfVe

Kasper Listen Weekday Afternoons 3-7pm Kasper’s radio career began with an internship at his hometown station, WHOT, “Hot 101”. This led to a “board-op” role, then on-air weekend overnights, and eventually a full-time on-air position – all while...