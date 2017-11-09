Garth Brooks Admits He Lip-Synced CMA Performance

By Scott T. Sterling

Country music’s Entertainer of the Year needed a little extra support during last night’s CMA Awards show.

Garth Brooks has admitted to lip-syncing his performance of “Ask Me How I Know,” a song from his latest album, Gunslinger.

Brooks had good reason to use a prerecorded live track: the country legend was sick, and in the middle of a strenuous string of concerts on tour.

“We’re in the middle of 12 shows in 10 days. Not 10 shows in 12 days, 12 shows in 10 days,” he revealed.

Still, it was a tough call for the country music legend wanting to make the most of the moment.

“We made a game-time call on whether to sing to a track or lip-sync,” Brooks said in the press room after the show (via People). “And we decided to lip-sync it. My voice just isn’t going anywhere, and we wanted to represent country music the best we can.”

While Brooks still gave an enthusiastic performance, his lip-syncing was apparent at points, generating a slew of responses on social media from fans, both critical and supportive.

Garth brooks plays 12 shows in 10 days. 2 concerts in 1 day. He leaves it all out there for the fans. So give him… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Ethan Blankenbeker (@Ethan_B10) November 09, 2017

Hhahah! Garth Brooks. That's how you take it. "Yeah.. I did it. I wanted to represent the best." #CMAawards LipS… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ Kimmyॐ (@abutterflyloves) November 09, 2017

Recorded CMAs while I️ was at dinner only to have my heart CRUSHED watching GARTH BROOKS of all people LIP SYNCH. W… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) November 09, 2017