Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Mary Anne From The South Side

Do you know what FGL and BSB stands for? How about the meaning of LANCO’s band name?
That’s just a sampling of the questions that Roman and his opponent Mary Anne faced in the College of Country Knowledge this morning!
Want to play? Email Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s questions and answers:
- BSB performed with FGL on the song ‘God, Your Momma and Me.” What do those two acronym stand for? (Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line)
- Hillary Scott just released the fall line for her new “LeBellum” fashion line. Scott is one third of what group? (Lady Antebellum)
- This singer, whose latest album is called “Losing Sleep”, has donated over 25 Grand of his own money to the Nashville School for the Arts. Who is he? (Chris Young)
- LANCO played the Grand Ole Opry for the first time the other day. lead singer Brandon Lancaster says that’s a sign to him that they’ve finally made it. What does LANCO stand for? (Lancaster and Company)
- “Look What You Made Me Do”, “Ready For It?”, “Gorgeous” and “Call It What You Want” can all be found on Taylor Swift’s new album. What is that album title? (Reputation)