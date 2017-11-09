Taylor Swift Found Out About CMA Song of the Year Award During “SNL” Rehearsals

Taylor Swift might not have been at the CMAs physically, but she was following the show from New York, where she was rehearsing for Saturday Night Live.

The country-star turned pop sensation proved that she still has a little country twang in her after winning Song of the Year for writing Little Big Town’s “Better Man.”

A video posted on the singers Twiter shows her watching the ceremony and making the classic “I WON?!” surprised face.

In NYC for SNL rehearsals. I️ LOVE YOU @littlebigtown and CMAs. pic.twitter.com/3QT7bX6yOe — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 9, 2017

“In NYC for SNL rehearsals,” Swift captioned the video. “I LOVE YOU @littlebigtownand CMAs.”

Fittinhly, Little Big Town accepted the award on Swift’s behalf.

At least we know that Taylor still has it in her to make music for both genres she loves!

Her new album, reputation, drops tomorrow.

The country show welcomed the pop industry last night with performances from P!NK and Niall Horan! Check ’em out here!