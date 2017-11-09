Troy Gentry’s wife fulfills promise last night at CMAs

By Kimmie Caruba
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Kaylee Gentry and Angie Gentry attend the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

It was a heart-wrenching surprise for everyone when Eddie Montgomery took the stage to pay tribute to the other half of his duo, Troy Gentry. Troy was killed in a helicopter crash in September, but before the accident, he had made a promise to his daughter: to walk her down her first red carpet.

In another heart-breaking moment, Troy’s widow, Angie, fulfilled his promise to their daughter, Kaylee, and walked the red carpet with her.

All our love to Angie, Kaylee, Eddie & all the fans who loved Troy.

gettyimages 871866350 Troy Gentrys wife fulfills promise last night at CMAs

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 08: Kaylee Gentry and Angie Gentry attend the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

