Troy Gentry’s wife fulfills promise last night at CMAs

It was a heart-wrenching surprise for everyone when Eddie Montgomery took the stage to pay tribute to the other half of his duo, Troy Gentry. Troy was killed in a helicopter crash in September, but before the accident, he had made a promise to his daughter: to walk her down her first red carpet.

In another heart-breaking moment, Troy’s widow, Angie, fulfilled his promise to their daughter, Kaylee, and walked the red carpet with her.

All our love to Angie, Kaylee, Eddie & all the fans who loved Troy.

