Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Justin From McHenry

Magna Cum Laude is defined in the dictionary as “with great distinction (with reference to college degrees and diplomas.)” That pretty much describes Roman in the College of Country Knowledge, doesn’t it?

Was Justin from McHenry able to bring him down a notch?

Today’s Questions and Answers:

1. Blake Shelton says that it’s not hard to figure out who his new song “Turnin’ Me On” is all about. What girl is he singing about in that song?

2. This past Halloween Lauren Alaina dressed up as Foxxy Cleopatra while her boyfriend Alex Hopkins dressed up as this “International Man of Mystery.” Who was he dressed as? (Austin Powers)

3. Kelsea Ballerini says the best rumor she ever heard about herself was that she was dating this “Small Town Boy” singer. Who was it? (Dustin Lynch)

4. Adam Levine joked in a recent interview that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are so in love with each other that it makes him want to throw up. What band is Levine the front man for? (Maroon 5)

5. Kenny Chesney says if he was asked to play this major February sporting event he probably would…but admits he’d really rather drink one too many beers and just enjoy the game. What sporting event is it? (Super Bowl)