Oreo Released A Hot Cocoa Flavor For The Holiday

As the air outside gets colder and winter is approaching, we’re looking for something to keep us warm. Everyone’s favorite seasonal hot cocoa drink just became an Oreo flavor! This hot cocoa flavored creme filling has been said to taste exactly like Swiss Miss, while others are saying it doesn’t taste that different from the original Oreo.

I guess we will have to pick up a pack and test it out ourselves! Dip this tasty treat into a steaming cup of hot cocoa for the perfect pair. Now all you need is a fire to keep you warm while bumping some Christmas tunes.