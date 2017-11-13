AUDIO: Veterans Explain The Importance Of The 10,000 For The Troops Letters

“What seems like a little thing means everything to us.”

That’s what San Rios, a military veteran who served in Afghanistan, told Stylz and Roman this morning about what it’s like to receive a letter while you’re serving.

They also talked to Jesse, who also served a nine month tour in Afghanistan, about our 10,000 For The Troops letter writing campaign.

Speaking of letters, we also had a listener named Cristina stop by the studio this morning to drop off some letters that her stepson and his friends wrote.

She even read us a couple of them!