AUDIO: Veterans Explain The Importance Of The 10,000 For The Troops Letters

Filed Under: 10000 For The Troops, Afghanistan, Family, Letters, Military, Soldiers, Troops, USO, veterans

“What seems like a little thing means everything to us.”

That’s what San Rios, a military veteran who served in Afghanistan, told Stylz and Roman this morning about what it’s like to receive a letter while you’re serving.

They also talked to Jesse, who also served a nine month tour in Afghanistan, about our 10,000 For The Troops letter writing campaign.

Speaking of letters, we also had a listener named Cristina stop by the studio this morning to drop off some letters that her stepson and his friends wrote.

She even read us a couple of them!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live