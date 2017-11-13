Brantley Gilbert and Wife Amber Welcome Baby Boy

Baby boy Gilbert is finally here!

People reports that Brantley Gilbert and his wife welcomed their son, Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert, this weekend.

The middle name is a combo from both sides of the family; Hardy comes from Amber’s father’s side while Clay is Gilbert’s late grandfather’s name.

Barrett, who weighed 6lb and 7oz and measured 20 inches in lenght, was born on a special dates — November 11th!

The magazine says they welcomed the boy at 1:37pm at Piedmont Hospital in Athens, Georgia and that it was a “fairly quick labor.”

“Honestly, I’m just speechless,” Gilbert said. “Watching the delivery, I don’t even know what to say. Amber and I are just so thankful and blessed to have this beautiful little boy.”

This is the first child for the couple, who went through a long struggle with infertility.