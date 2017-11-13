Everything You Need To Know For Toast To The Troops Starring Kane Brown & Morgan Wallen

Tomorrow (Tuesday, November 14th) US*99 presents Toast to the Troops featuring Kane Brown with special guest Morgan Wallen.

The 3rd annual show will salute our men and women in uniform.

The event features acoustic performances from both artists showing our appreciation for all veteran’s, active military and first responders like police, fire, medical crews.

Here is all the information you need for tomorrow’s show:

When —Tuesday, November 14th

Where — Joe’s Bar, 940 West Weed Street in Chicago.

Age — 21 and above

6:30pm — Doors Open For Ticket Holders

7:30pm — Doors Open For Non-Ticket Holders

8:00pm — Morgan Wallen

9:15pm — Kane Brown

HERE. Get more information

No ticket is required to attend but ticket holders will be given priority access from 6:30pm – 7:30pm. Everyone must be 21+.