Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Karen From Orland Park

With Jon Pardi tickets (and meet and greet passes to boot!) on the line, was Karen from Orland Park able to take down Roman in the College of Country Knowledge?
Email Mornings@US99.com for your chance at victory over resident Country King!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn has gotten the stamp of approval from Swift’s bestie, pop singer Ed Sheeran. Both Sheeran and Alwayn are from the same country. What is it? (England)
- This singer, whose real first name is Thomas, announced the first couple of dates of his “What Makes You Country Tour” on Ellen the other day. What singer is it? (Luke Bryan)
- Sara Evans, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina and Cam have all been announced for this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In what city does that parade take place? (New York City)
- This “Backroad Song” singer suffered two broken ribs, a partially collapsed lung and spent multiple weeks on the couch recovering after falling off a stage last December. Who is he? (Granger Smith)
- He may have started it here in Chicago, but Garth Brooks has picked this city as the last stop on his current North American tour. What city is it? (Nashville)