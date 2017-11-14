Everything You Need To Know For Stars and Strings 2017

CBS RADIO presents the third annual Stars and Strings, a stripped-down acoustic concert celebrating our nation’s military heroes and their families, at The Chicago Theatre on Wednesday, November 15th.
The show features performances by Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, and a special appearance by Lindsay Ell!
As a salute to those who currently serve or have previously served in our armed forces, a portion of the concert’s proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor, which provides educational support to spouses and children of America’s fallen and wounded soldiers. There are more than one million dependents adversely affected by military deployments and nearly nine out of 10 do not qualify for federal scholarships.
The 4-1-1
When: Wednesday, November 15th
Where: The Chicago Theatre (175 N State St)
6:00 pm – Doors
7:30 pm – Show
Lineup Order
Opening the Show – Lindsay Ell
Kelsea Ballerini
Chris Young
Brad Paisley
Darius Rucker
Lady Antebellum
Closing the Show – Sam Hunt
Getting There
‘L’ Train
Buses
Take CTA buses 6, 10*, 29, 36, 62 and 146. Weekday rush periods only—buses 2 and 148. (*#10 operates daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day)
Metra Trains
If you’re taking the Metra South Shore Line, get off at Millennium Station; the southwest corner of Randolph St. and Michigan Ave. (two blocks east of the Theatre).
Airports
The Chicago area is serviced by two major airports: O’Hare International Airport (approximately 15 miles) and Midway International Airport (approximately 11 miles). The Chicago Theatre is accessible by public transportation, car service and taxi from both airports.
Parking
There are a number of parking garages surrounding the theatre, with the Randolph Wabash Self-Park being the closest, located just around the corner from The Chicago Theatre and open for all performances. For parking information, please call 312.986.6863.
Click HERE for a link to the Chicago Theatre Seating Chart
More information about Stars and Strings HERE!