Jon Pardi’s ‘Dirt on My Boots’ Gets Classic Little Kid Remix

By Scott T. Sterling

Now this is a remix for the ages.

Related: Jon Pardi is Rebuilding a 1978 Ford Bronco

Little Big Town has shared a video featuring an unnamed child sharing his sing-song take on Jon Pardi’s hit, “Dirt on My Boots,” while playing with a box (ostensibly to congratulate him on his recent CMA win).

The kid’s version of the song, however, replaces “dirt” with, well, something else. Give it a spin below and decide for yourself.