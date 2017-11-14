Ladies of One Tree Hill Band Together To Accuse Creator Mark Schwahn of Sexual Harassment

This is so disappointing.

Not only is this yet another allegation against an ADULT male over sexual assault but it has to do with everyone’s favorite feel-good and family drama One Tree Hill.

Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis), Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer), and Bethany Joy Lenz (Hailey James Scott) are among 18 other actresses and Tree Hill crew accusing showrunner Mark Schwahn of sexual harrassment.

The letter comes on behalf of former writer Audrey Wauchope, who described the trauma the female crew had to endure at the hands of Schwahn.

Schwahn served as showrunner for all eight seasons from 2003 – 2012. He currently serves as showrunner on The Royals.

“All of the female cast members of One Tree Hill have chosen this forum to stand together in support of Audrey Wauchope and one another,” said the letter published in the entertainment trade publication Variety.

I'm completely humbled by the unwavering support of the women of One Tree Hill. It turns out my story was a catalyst for others and I stand by them as they continue to speak. https://t.co/T9T7p3L45D — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 14, 2017

Both the letter and Twitter posted from Wauchope reveals that what went down on the set of the hit series was an “open secret” that was hidden from the studio.

Wauchope alleges that oftetimes, male writers would sit next to Schwahn to shield the females from his disgusting actions.

“The staff sat on couches. Female writers would try to get the spot where the showrunner wouldn’t sit as to not be touched. Often men would help out by sitting next to him, thus protecting the women,” Wauchope tweeted before adding, “he’d just squeeze his disgusting body in between us and put his arms around us, grinning. (He’d) pet hair. He massaged shoulders. I know he did more but not to me so they’re not my stories to share.”

Wauchope also states that when women did threaten to come forward, their careers were threatened.

In addition to Burton, Bush and Lenz, actresses Danneel Harris, Michaela McManus, Kate Voegele, Daphne Zuniga, India DeBeaufort, Bevin Prince, country star Jana Kramer, Shantel Van Santen, Allison Munn have all signed their names along with and the “brave crew” which included Wauchope and Rachel Specter.

Read the letter HERE!

James Lafferty (Nathan Scott) and Chad Michael Murray (Lucas Scott) immediately rallied behind their former co-stars, both posting statements of empowerement on their respective Twitter accounts.

Austin Nichols (Julian), Antwon Tanner (Skills), and more also stood by their Tree Hill sisters!

I stand with all my OTH sisters. We have to change. We have to be better. All of us. This is unacceptable. — AUSTIN NICHOLS (@AustinNichols) November 14, 2017

For the record, I stand with the strong, intelligent, brave women of the #OTH family. Today and always. #believewomen — Wakey Wakey (@WakeyWakey) November 14, 2017

The leading ladies also addressed the allegations on their personal social media pages.

I have been angry for a decade. Today, my sisters take back what was rightfully ours. #burnitdownsis #fuckyoursorry https://t.co/QMZBzwqm7g — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) November 14, 2017

What a long time coming. Your deeds will truly find you out in the end. I’m grateful for the opportunity to speak up in a time when change is possible. There is still more to say but for this moment, we thank you for your support 🙌🏼💥 — Bethany Joy Lenz (@BethanyJoyLenz) November 14, 2017

We are incredible proud of these brave ladies for finding the strength to speak out against this injustice. We just wish it was a different narrative, or that this was a terrible plot line from the series.

There is only ONE Tree Hill and we are all more than one showrunner; we are a supportive community of fans and cast members.