Netflix Reveals “Fuller House” Season 3B Holiday Premiere Date

Filed Under: Full House, Fuller House, Netflix
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Writer/Producer Jeff Franklin, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Chief Content Officer of Netflix Ted Sarandos, Michael Campion, Candace Cameron Bure, Elias Harger, Soni Bringas, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and Juan Pablo Di Pace attend the premiere of Netflix's "Fuller House" at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on February 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The Fullers, Tanners and Gibblers are coming to Christmas dinner!

Fuller House’s season 3B will hit Netflix on December 22nd.

In other words, just in time for your holiday binging.

Initially, fans were super upset with Netflix when it was revealed that they only added half of the season 3.

Turns out, it was on purpose — they know how to keep fans wanting more.

Candance Cameron Bure made the official reveal on Twitter. Watch it below.

And if you haven’t watch the first half of season 2, much like myself, please utilize Thanksgiving week to get all caught up, would ya?

 

