Brad Paisley Explains Why He Honors Military Each Night On Tour

By Annie Reuter

Brad Paisley made a point to honor U.S. servicemen and servicewomen every night during his 2017 Weekend Warrior World Tour. In an interview with Stylz & Roman from US99’s Stars and Strings concert in Chicago, the country star says it’s always a memorable moment of his show.

“That’s a highlight every night for me to bring these guys out and do that,” he shares. “The most memorable moment of that for me was, I looked over and they [do the salute] and they’re standing there at attention and one of them was crying. That killed me. That only happened maybe once that I saw. Can you imagine that? They’re in front of a crowd of people that are giving them that kind of accolade and they deserve more.”

That’s not all Paisley does for our troops though. He often buys them a beer afterward. “They deserve something,” he adds.

The third annual Stars and Strings concert is a stripped-down acoustic show celebrating our nation’s military heroes and their families. Held at The Chicago Theatre on November 15, performers include Paisley, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, and Lindsay Ell.