Carrie Underwood Shares Health Update After Wrist-Breaking Fall

By Scott T. Sterling

Carrie Underwood is on the mend.

After breaking her wrist in a recent fall outside of her Nashville home, Underwood has shared an update on her health.

Related: Carrie Underwood Breaks Wrist in Fall on Steps

“I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me.”

Underwood is recovering with her husband, ex-NHL player Mike Fisher, by her side.

See the tweet below.