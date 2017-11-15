Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Chris From Villa Park

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Roman’s very long winning streak on Roman’s College of Country Knowledge came to  screeching halt yesterday.

Did Christopher from Villa Park turn that into a losing streak or did Roman bounce back?

Email Mornings@US99.com for your chance to play!

Today’s questions and answers:

  1. Kenny Chesney says that when he first started playing music, he never dreamed that he’d be playing stadiums. What stadium here in Chicago is he playing next summer? (Soldier Field)
  2. Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren have two children. Which one of their daughters just turned two years old? (Willa Gray)
  3. Voice winner and Houston native Danielle Bradbery says she’s been a fan of this year’s World Series champs through thick and thin. What is the name of that team? (Houston Astros)
  4. Luke Bryan crashed the wedding of a Georgia couple while he was on a break from taping what TV show? (American Idol)
  5. Keith Urban, who just turned 50, has been married to Nicole Kidman for 11 years now. Who was Kidman married to before Urban? (Tom Cruise)
