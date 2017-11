Roxanne is a proud mom of not one, but two kids that are serving in the military!

Both her son Vincent and daughter Jennifer are in the Marines and stationed in Okinawa, Japan!

Stylz and Roman met Roxanne yesterday at US99’s Toast To The Troops, were she was wearing a shirt that said “Proud mom of Marines!”

Is Mom scared of having both her kids far away from her somewhere overseas?

Yes, but wait till you hear how proud she and her husband are of their children!