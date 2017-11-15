Titanic Returns to Theaters To Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary

Look, we weren’t lying when we said we’d never let go.

It’s been twenty years since Titanic was released and we still haven’t let go.

In honor of the anniversary, Titanic will be celebrating by returning to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1!

Director James Cameron took to the film’s official Twitter account to invite fans to watch the Dolby vision re-release.

Cameron said seeing it at AMC Theatres was like “seeing it for the first time.”

If you want to board you have to act fast because the ship will sail out of theaters after a week.

Watch the brand new trailer below: